Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 969,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYV stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

