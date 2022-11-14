Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after acquiring an additional 613,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $66.10 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

