Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 153,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.30 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

