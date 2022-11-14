Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 95,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $24,028,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,083,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

NASDAQ JD opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

