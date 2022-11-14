Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $227.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

