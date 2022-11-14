Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,456 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $250.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.50 and a 200 day moving average of $290.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

