Marietta Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Insider Activity

Repligen Price Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,034. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN opened at $199.29 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $300.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

