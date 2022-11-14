McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $410,000.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MKC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.53. 15,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

