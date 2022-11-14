McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $259,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.01. 59,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

