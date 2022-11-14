MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

MDA Stock Performance

TSE:MDA traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.38. MDA has a twelve month low of C$6.20 and a twelve month high of C$14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

