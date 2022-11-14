Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.30.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

