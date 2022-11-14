Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Melcor Developments stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.88. 43,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,692. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50. The company has a market cap of C$348.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.46.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melcor Developments will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

