Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Bought by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Merus accounts for about 1.4% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 1.55% of Merus worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,236 shares of company stock worth $361,189 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merus Stock Down 2.4 %

Merus stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Merus Company Profile



Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

