Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.03 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00013754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and $962,745.58 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006126 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001281 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,691,398 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.54739751 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $905,026.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.