MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $18.57 or 0.00114422 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $81.61 million and $3.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,225.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00050065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00042960 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00244657 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003823 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,396,078 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.1430981 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $2,438,928.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.