MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MMT opened at $4.41 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
