MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MMT opened at $4.41 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

