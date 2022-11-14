MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $518.33. 41,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,896. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

