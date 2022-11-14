MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 9,555 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.13. 624,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,887,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.