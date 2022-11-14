MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 165.0% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 178,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 207,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,609 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,762. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

