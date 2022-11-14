MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,096 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 148,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Intel by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,111,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,578,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in Intel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 13,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.61. 612,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,674,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

