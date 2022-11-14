MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 133.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.9% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 123,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,611,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.72 and its 200-day moving average is $293.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

