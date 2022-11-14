MGO One Seven LLC Sells 31,042 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,042 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.35. 191,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,506,830. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

