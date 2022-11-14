MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27. 47,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,532,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

MicroVision Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $534.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at about $17,308,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 46.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 83.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

