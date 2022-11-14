Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 143,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 163.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 61.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of MLR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. 36,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

About Miller Industries

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.