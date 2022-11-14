Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT Lowered to $8.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 51.17.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 2.35 and a twelve month high of 36.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.75 by 0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.