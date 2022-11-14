Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $69.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 246.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MIRM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $734.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.44.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
