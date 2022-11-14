Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $69.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 246.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MIRM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $734.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

