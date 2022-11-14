Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 392,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of MG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mistras Group

MG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

