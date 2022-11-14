Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.45

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 5552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.