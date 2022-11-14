Mizuho Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $74.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

CAH stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

