Mizuho Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $41.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.61.
UDR Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
