Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Boosted by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 2.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,000. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

