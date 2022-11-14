Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $574,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $165.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.