Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $157.86 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $157.86 million and $7.53 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00077892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00023223 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005553 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,922,603 coins and its circulating supply is 452,156,993 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

