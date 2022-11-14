Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the October 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAF opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $21.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

