Morgan Stanley Upgrades Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to “Overweight”

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $22.52 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,113,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock valued at $199,409,771. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 203,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

