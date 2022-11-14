M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after purchasing an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $166.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.50. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

