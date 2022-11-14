M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

