MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 7,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,637,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Insider Activity at MultiPlan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MultiPlan by 171.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MultiPlan by 284.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

