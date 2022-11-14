Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Raised to €290.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €243.00 ($243.00) to €290.00 ($290.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MURGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €260.00 ($260.00) to €255.00 ($255.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €325.00 ($325.00) to €330.00 ($330.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($290.00) to €278.00 ($278.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $29.66 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.