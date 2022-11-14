Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT Raised to €316.00 at Morgan Stanley

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €306.00 ($306.00) to €316.00 ($316.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €325.00 ($325.00) to €330.00 ($330.00) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($255.00) to €270.00 ($270.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($243.00) to €290.00 ($290.00) in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($275.00) to €265.00 ($265.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,822. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

