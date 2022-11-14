MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64,092.82

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $467.85 million and approximately $64,092.82 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.52412858 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $41,682.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

