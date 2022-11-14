Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,269 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.54. 262,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a market cap of $381.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

