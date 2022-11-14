Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of UFP Industries worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.81. 2,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,714. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

