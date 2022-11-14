Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 5,170 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,940. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

