Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.81. 79,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,762. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

