Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

