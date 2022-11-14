Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 382,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

