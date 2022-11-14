Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,254 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after buying an additional 151,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $514.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.68 and a 200 day moving average of $497.97. The company has a market cap of $227.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

