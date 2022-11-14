Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 137.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in PepsiCo by 123.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 23.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.73. 104,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,450. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $246.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

