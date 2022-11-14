Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 216.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after buying an additional 518,297 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 154.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,355,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 892,684 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

