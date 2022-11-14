Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 216.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after buying an additional 518,297 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 154.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,355,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 892,684 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

